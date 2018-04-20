It's probably not an exaggeration to say that 'Mean Girls' was one of the most important cultural events of the noughties. It's loved by so many people; one major fan being Evan Rachel Wood, who actually turned down the chance to star in it. She had a good reason, but she likely has regrets about it anyway.

Evan Rachel Wood at the season 2 premiere of Westworld

The 30-year-old remembers only too well being approached by Tina Fey for her comedy adaptation of Rosalind Wiseman's 'Queen Bees and Wannabes', but given that she had already signed on for a similar role at the time, she decided against it. It's unclear what role she would have been asked to play if she'd agreed.

'I turned it down', she said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. 'The only reason is because I was already supposed to do a film called 'Pretty Persuasion' that was set in a high school that was very 'Heathers'-esque and it was very similar. I was already doing that so I was like, 'I can't'.'

Unfortunately, Marcos Siega's 'Pretty Persuasion' didn't quite achieve the cult following of 'Mean Girls'. But, being a huge fan of the movie and of Tina Fey herself, Evan Rachel Wood insists that she'd love to work with her on a future project - as long as it's nothing like her current role in HBO's 'Westworld'.

'Tina, if you're here, I'm so sorry we got off on the wrong foot', she said. 'As long as the next movie you're doing is not about a robot uprising I will happily [work with you].'

Meanwhile, her next project is an as-yet-untitled crime drama written and directed by Miranda July ('The Future', 'Me and You and Everyone We Know'), which is also tipped to star Gina Rodriguez and Richard Jenkins. It follows a woman's life as her parents bring in a new face on their next criminal heist.