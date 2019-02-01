Evan Rachel Wood has opened up about attempting suicide nine years ago, revealing she checked into a psychiatric ward after the incident, and says it was the ''worst, best thing that ever happened to me''.
Evan Rachel Wood checked into a psychiatric hospital nine years ago - after attempting to take her own life.
The 31-year-old star has opened up about the harrowing time of her life, admitting it was the ''worst, best thing that ever happened to me'', but insists she has ''no shame'' about the experience.
She said: ''I am not a mental health expert, but I can share with you one of my experiences with it.
''When I was 22, I willingly checked myself into a psychiatric hospital, and I have absolutely no shame about it. Looking back, it was the worst, best thing that ever happened to me.
''It was morning; I felt as though I had been hit by a truck. Then with an almost hysterical acceptance, without thinking, I picked up the phone.
''It was one of those moments when you have a choice that goes beyond the initial choice you make by calling out for help: You can not die, or you can come back to life. ''Mom?... It's me... I just tried to kill myself... I need to go to a hospital.''
''When I said I needed to go to a hospital, I did not mean I needed to go for any physical injuries I may or may not have had. I meant a hospital for my state of mind.''
Evan hadn't ''eaten or slept'' in three days prior to the incident and felt ''like nothing'', but despite nearly dying she felt an ''extreme'' guilt and responsibility towards others.
The 'Westworld' star admitted years of struggling with abuse had led to that moment.
She said: ''My mind was not a peaceful place. My mind at the time was filled with scars and shadows and, most importantly, so much shame.
''I was struggling with PTSD and didn't know it. PTSD is considered a mental illness; it can be caused by a number of things and is not limited to brave service people.
''My PTSD was caused by multiple rapes and a severely abusive relationship that went on for years.
''I had struggled with anxiety and panic attacks during the course of my life, but this was a whole other level of fear.''
Evan ''still struggles'' with her PTSD and has continued therapy, but the star has weaned herself off medication because she can now ''cope on [her] own''.
In an essay for NYLON, she added: ''I have continued my therapy. Eventually, I weaned myself off of medication, because I felt like, once I was on my feet, I didn't like the way it made me feel, or how it made me not feel. It got me where I needed to be, and now I am able to cope on my own. This is not true for everyone, but it is not something to be ashamed of. Everyone is different and needs different things.
''I am not always perfect, I am not always at my best, I still struggle with my PTSD, but I know that I will get through it. I have better tools now to get through what seem like the impossible times, and most importantly, I know my worth.
''There is no economic class, race, sexuality, or gender that is safe from their own mind. We know success doesn't cure depression, we know that people telling you they love you doesn't cure depression, we know that just thinking positively doesn't cure depression. Depression isn't weakness, it's a sickness. Sometimes a deadly one.
''And sometimes all people need is to know that they are loved and that others are there for them. They may not take your hand right away, but knowing it's there could save their life one day.
''Or who knows, you might help save your own.''
People are going wild over the extravagant video for Ariana Grande's latest single '7 Rings', which samples 'My Favorite Things' from 'The Sound of...
Almost four months since they dropped their number 2 album (in both the UK and US) 'Trench', Twenty One Pilots drop the video for their latest single...
Bring Me The Horizon are virtually unrecognisable as they team up with Grimes for 'Nihilist Blues'; the fifth single from their polarising new record...
The rather regal elegance of The Brighton Dome played host to The Vaccines for the first time in years on January 25th to the delight of the sold-out...
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Unloved are back with their second full-length album 'Heartbreak'. The trio of David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia and vocalist Jade Vincent are set to...
Calvin Harris' latest pop collaboration sees him team up with the award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man for a new song entitled 'Giant'.
In a magical world of fairies and goblins, two worlds live secluded from each other,...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
Jay's lived a less than honest life, sleeping around with women he could never care...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
As a writer-director, Clooney delivers another complex exploration of American politics in this lively drama...
Stephen Meyers is an idealistic man working on a political party's campaign for the upcoming...
Robert Redford revisits the Lincoln assassination with this earnest historical drama. Being a relatively obscure...
Made two years before the similarly themed Avatar, this original, vividly designed sci-fi animation makes...
Watch the trailer for Whatever WorksEveryone's favourite cynic Larry David takes the lead role in...
Watch the trailer for The Life Before Her Eyes.Diana and Maureen are two very different...
Watch the trailer for The Wrestler. The career of a professional wrestler is usually pretty...
For those who have been following Darren Aronofsky's career since he broke out in 2000...