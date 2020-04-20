Eva Mendes is ''trying to be a fun mum'' whilst self-isolating.

The 'Hitch' star is currently tasked with keeping her two daughters - Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, whom she has with Ryan Gosling - entertained while they're home from school amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has said she's been trying not to ''lose [her] marbles'' in the process.

Sharing a picture of herself drawn by one of her children, she wrote on Instagram: ''This is me. By my kid. It's pretty accurate. No I haven't become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven't seen a gym in two months. I haven't written a novella. I've just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles.

''Sending so much love out there. Reading comments and happy to connect so let me know how you're feeling. Amore, amore, amore. (sic)''

Eva recently took to social media to insist she has a ''clear boundary'' when it comes to her brood, as she won't post pictures of them online.

She wrote: ''hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids ... I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent. As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private. Sending loads of love to you at this time. (sic)''

The 46-year-old actress previously told fans she won't post new pictures of her husband Ryan, 39, either, because she insists her relationship with him is ''private''.

She said last month: ''As far as Ryan, I'll only post flash backs of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that).

''My man and kids are private. That's important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love! (sic)''