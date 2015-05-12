Posted on 11 May 2015

'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria was among the star arrivals at the 2015 NBC Upfront Presentation held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. She looked typically stunning in a calf-length, slim-fitting white dress, her long hair slicked back.

Among other arrivals were 'Chicago Fire' stars Yaya DaCosta, Oliver Platt and Nick Gehlfuss; S. Epatha Merkerson from 'Law & Order'; 'The Walking Dead' actress Laurie Holden; 'Welcome to Sweden' creator Greg Poehler; David Duchovny of 'The X-Files'; 'The Office' star Craig Robinson; 'Frasier' actress Peri Gilpin; 'Bad Judge' comedian Tone Bell; Zachary Levi from 'Chuck'; and Jack Coleman of 'Heroes'.

