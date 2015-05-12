When 11.05.2015
'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria was among the star arrivals at the 2015 NBC Upfront Presentation held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. She looked typically stunning in a calf-length, slim-fitting white dress, her long hair slicked back.
Among other arrivals were 'Chicago Fire' stars Yaya DaCosta, Oliver Platt and Nick Gehlfuss; S. Epatha Merkerson from 'Law & Order'; 'The Walking Dead' actress Laurie Holden; 'Welcome to Sweden' creator Greg Poehler; David Duchovny of 'The X-Files'; 'The Office' star Craig Robinson; 'Frasier' actress Peri Gilpin; 'Bad Judge' comedian Tone Bell; Zachary Levi from 'Chuck'; and Jack Coleman of 'Heroes'.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
After playing comical sidekicks in rom-coms like No Strings Attached and What Happens in Vegas,...
Brick, McQueen and Lincoln Oodie are three trigger-happy redneck brothers who work for a corrupt...
This lively holiday romp has a steady stream of sharp verbal and visual gags that...
The Sentinel is one of those movies made for commercials and trailers full of shots...
The Sentinel is one of those movies made for commercials and trailers full of shots...