A big congratulations is in order for Eva Longoria and her husband José Antonio Bastón as reports reveal that they are expecting their first child together. It marks Eva's very first pregnancy, and José's fourth venture into parenthood as the father of three children from a previous marriage.

Eva Longoria at the Hollywood Film Awards

The 'Desperate Housewives' star is set to welcome a baby boy next year at the age of 42-years-old. She is apparently four months pregnant, and it comes more than a year and a half after she and her husband married in Mexico. Eva is already stepmother to José, Tali and Mariana from Jose's marriage to Natalia Esperón.

49-year-old Jose is the president of Latino media company Televisa, and he and Eva have been dating since 2013. They got engaged in Dubai in 2015 and eventually tied the knot with a glorious Mexican ceremony in May 2016 which included fireworks.

The couple, who began dating in 2013 and were engaged in Dubai in December 2015, were married in May 2016 under a stunningly lit altar in Mexico. The star-studded party even included a fireworks display. Eva was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher and basketball player Tony Parker.

'I never thought I would get married again. It's him, he makes it all worth it', she told People at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year when they were celebrating their one year anniversary. 'I'm not a fan of marriage; I like being married to him. He surprised me at dinner with a beautiful gift and a song and a singer it was just amazing.'

She's certainly never felt the need to have children of her own either, though previously confessed she did briefly wonder whether time was running out for her.

'I just turned 40, so I have thought, 'Is time running out?'' She told People. 'I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.'

She also told the magazine that her stepchildren have been 'a gift in my life'. 'I don't feel like we're lacking because we don't have a baby', she said.