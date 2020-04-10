Eva Longoria feels like she's ''busier'' now she is in isolation.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star is following government advice and staying in her house amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but she admits she has found herself with more stuff to do now than when she is at work.

She said: ''I'm a big cook. I just like cooking, and I don't get a lot of opportunity to do it whenever I'm working. So I've been literally cooking every day, every meal, breakfast, noon, night. And that's been fun.

''And then I've been organising. I finally organised my spice rack, which was very exciting. I'm going to tackle the garage, and the pantry and all the things ... I feel like I'm busier now than before!''

And the 45-year-old actress admits the new routine has been quite normal for her son Santiago, 21 months - who she has with her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón - and he likes having his parents around more.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her lockdown schedule, she added: ''He's at the perfect age where he doesn't know what's going on and he's not yet in school,'' she says of her baby boy. ''So we just get to play all day. And he's just excited that Mom and Dad are home all day long.''

Meanwhile, the 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' star previously confessed she feels like her family is ''complete'' now she has her son in her life.

Speaking recently, she said: ''He's amazing. He's really good. He's a good sleeper. He's a good eater, traveler.

''He's just a great kid. I got really lucky. I think God was like, this is what you're going to need to make it. Yes my family is complete!''