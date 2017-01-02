American actress Eva Amurri has revealed that she has been suffering from guilt and depression ever since a night nurse accidentally dropped her newborn baby son, causing him to fracture his skull.

The 31 year old actress gave birth to her son Major James, her second child with husband Kyle Martino after their two year old daughter Marlow Mae, back in October 2016.

However, she revealed in an emotional blog post on New Year’s Day that she’s been hugely affected emotionally after a night nurse she hired to care for the baby fell asleep while holding him, causing him to fall out of her arms and hit his head, in an incident that happened just before Thanksgiving.

“I know that this news might reach many, and of those many there will always be the people who say that this accident was my fault,” the ‘Undateable’ star wrote. “That if it had been me in there holding him instead of a Night Nurse, that this never would have happened. That I deserve this for allowing my child to be in the care of somebody other than me.

“Well, let me tell you ? the guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy. And even though I finally made peace with the fact that this freak accident could not have been avoided by me, it has continued to effect [sic] me to my core and in all aspects of my daily life.”

As a result of the accident, the one month old baby was hospitalised for several days with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. Now three months old, Amurri reassured her followers that “Major is fine” and MRI scans have showed no damage, and that he’s hitting proper developmental milestones.

“To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement,” Amurri continued. “If you read my post about choosing Homebirth, you know that I have an (irrational) phobia of hospitals. To be in one for two days under such circumstances was nearly unbearable for me, not to mention how scary and emotional those days were for the entirety of our family.”

