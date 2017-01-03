Eva Amurri Martino has lashed out at critics who slammed her for talking about how her baby was accidentally dropped by a night nurse, and how the experience has left her feeling more than a little shaken. She is currently experiencing symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Eva Amurri Martino will not justify herself to cruel critics

Martino took to Instagram to tear into people who criticised her for her latest blog post 'The Struggle Is Real'. 'To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time - I'm not going to justify myself to you', she said. 'But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment.'

In a blog post on Sunday (January 1st 2017), the actress and lifestyle blogger revealed how she'd been feeling 'extremely overwhelmed' with issues of anxiety over the holiday period, not helped by the fact that her nanny accidentally dropped her 2-month-old son Major on his head.

'A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor', she revealed. 'He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement.'

However, she went on to say that Major escaped any serious injury, but said that the reason she didn't share her story sooner was to do with 'fear of judgement' over her parenting skills. 'The guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy', she said and explained that she feared she had some form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder linked to her Postpartum Depression.

'Sometimes I get dizzy spells. I feel nauseous and overwhelmed and even small discomforts he has make me anxious', she explained. 'My appetite has decreased to nothing, I have a hard time getting to sleep after night time feedings, and my milk supply goes up and down depending on the stresses of the day. Any time we are near an edge or a ledge, I fear that he will fall, somehow, and be hurt again.'

Eva has decided to take some time off from her blog to recuperate and spend time with her family.