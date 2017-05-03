America is a difficult place for diversity right now, which is exactly the reason why we need more actors like Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek. They star in a sensational new comedy called 'How To Be A Latin Lover', and Eugenio explains just why this movie is so important to Hollywood right now.

Eugenio Derbez stars in 'How To Be A Latin Lover'

When it comes to race and nationality, a lot of people are facing uncomfortable and uncertain times right now particularly in the US. Latinos in particular face heightened prejudices, and a future that many of them can no longer feel positive about. 'How to Be a Latin Lover' aims to challenge that with humour.

'I think it's very important', Eugenio Derbez said on the movie's press tour. 'Especially right now in these turbulent times, to have an American/Hollywood movie with an amazing American cast, it happens that the stars are two Latinos and that's big, that's great for us. I feel really blessed because I feel I can give a voice to my people.'

Watch the trailer for 'How To Be A Latin Lover' here:

Despite the Latino links, 'How To Be A Latin Lover' is indeed an American movie, with director Ken Marino being from New York and co-screenwriter Jon Zack from Boston. Eugenio is obviously well known for his Spanish language films, but he's become a prominent Hollywood star with roles in films such as 'Instructions Not Included' and 'Girl in Progress'.

His next movie is disaster thriller 'Geostorm' which comes out in October. He has also been filming Lasse Hallström's family adventure 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' alongside Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman, and is due to start shooting rom-com 'Overboard' which he is co-producing, Mexican crime thriller 'The Mongolian Conspiracy' and animated comedy 'Speedy Gonzales' which is another he is co-producing.

'How To Be A Latin Lover' is in theatres now.