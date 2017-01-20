Eric Prydz has been added to the SW4 line-up.

The 40-year-old musician has been announced as the latest artist to take to the stage and perform at the annual music festival, which takes place at London's Clapham Common, on August 26.

The 'Call On Me' hitmaker will join Sigma, Pendulum, Duke Dumont, Mistajam, as well as other musicians who will put on a showstopping set.

SW4 broadcasted the news of the new addition on social media.

They tweeted: ''We've added @ericprydz + more to #SW42017 Saturday! Get your tickets before they go up in price tomorrow 20/1 @ 9am! https://goo.gl/txdlcV

'' #SW42017 Sat & Weekend Tix are ON SALE NOW! Join us, @Pendulum (LIVE), @ericprydz + more this August! #TakeMeToSW4 https://goo.gl/P7FcpD (sic).''

And full priced tickets for the weekend extravaganza are now on sale, and can be purchased for either the entire weekend or for one single day outing online.

SW4 have also put in a place a deposit scheme for those who are slightly strapped for cash this month, which will allow them to reserve their places by putting down £20 with final payment due to be completed by March 1.

Whilst the list of artists has been announced for Saturday, the second day headliners have yet to be announced.