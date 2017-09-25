After months of rumours and speculation, it was revealed at the beginning of 2017 that hit NBC comedy series 'Will & Grace' would be making a return, with all of the actors who helped make the original run so popular coming back to reprise their respective roles.

Eric Mccormack was happy the writers knew the direction they were headed

The true test for the reprisal will come this week when it makes its return and America votes in their millions - will they be tuning in, or has the sitcom already seen its day? That's a question that will be answered, but one that many think will have a positive outcome for everybody involved.

Eric McCormack and Debra Messing fill the shoes of the show's titular characters, with Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes providing their talents for the pair's best friends Karen and Jack. But what was it about the series that made everybody want to return?

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, McCormack explained of his decision to get behind the show's revival: "It's a great show. It's a great piece of our history. We're very proud of it."

He later added: "And we had full confidence in [co-creators] Max [Mutchnick] and David [Kohan]. When they asked, my first and only question was, 'Do you have the stories to tell?' They said, 'Absolutely.'"

Debra Messing added: "I think once we sat down and read the words together and realised that the most fundamental thing that allowed us to do what we did back then is still there and alive, we were like, 'OK, let's do this. We have something to say. We have an opportunity to do something that's never been done before. We get to explore characters 11 years later. We love each other and we love working together'. Win, win, win all around."

Of course, the landscape in America has changed on many levels since 'Will & Grace' first came to an end. With one of the most divisive Presidents in American history currently sat in office and a lot of dramatic protests up and down the country, we'd be shocked if 'Will & Grace' didn't throw some shade and take some shots at those who would oppose their typical nature.

Will it all work out in the end? We certainly hope so. There are two seasons of fun ahead and we know it's going to be an interesting ride.

'Will & Grace' makes its return this Thursday, September 28 on NBC in the US.