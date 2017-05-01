Eric Dane is for many the gorgeous McSteamy from 'Grey's Anatomy'. Though he's no longer with that show, it's the one that a lot of people would think of when they first see the actor, but that's not to say he hasn't been successful and in other work since he left the series in 2012.

Eric Dane has requested a break from production on 'The Last Ship'

Working as part of TNT series 'The Last Ship', he stars as captain Tom Chandler; a character first introduced in William Brinkley's novel of the same name. Navigating life with his crew following a catastrophe across the globe that nearly wipes out humanity completely, the series has gone on to become one of the network's most popular, reaching an average of 7.1 million viewers per episode throughout season 3.

Currently working on the fourth and fifth seasons which are shooting back-to-back, the team on the show recently returned after a two-week spring break, but have now been forced to take a few more weeks out of action. This due to Dane's ongoing struggle with depression.

The actor has been open about his struggles in the past

A rep for Dane told Variety: "Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues. He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning."

Dane is very open with his personal struggles, shining a light on issues that he's faced in the past. In 2011, he entered a 30-day rehabilitation program to battle a painkillers addiction, which started after a sports injury.

The actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart; his wife for 13 years to-date, and with whom he shares two young children.

More: 'Grey's Anatomy' Bids Farewell To McSteamy

'The Last Ship' is expected to return for its 10-episode fourth season later this year to TNT.