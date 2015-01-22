Artist:
Song title: Anaesthetist
Time: 03.18
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Metal

With the release of 'The Mindsweep' on 20th January 2015, Enter Shikari have released a powerful music video for the albums third track 'Anaesthetist', which was first revealed during a live performance at Reading and Leeds festival.

