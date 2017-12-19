It's usually impossible for celebrities to keep their pregnancies secret from the press, but Enrique Iglesias' partenr Anna Kournikova has managed it because they've just announced the surprise birth of their twins. Apparently, they welcomed their new son and daughter in the world over the weekend.

Enrique Iglesias performing with Pitbull

The 42-year-old singer and his 36-year-old tennis player partner introduce their new son and daughter, Nicholas and Lucy, who were born on Saturday (December 16th 2017) in Miami according to a report from Us Weekly. They've just upped the privacy settings on their relationship.

Neither party have commented on their new arrivals publicly, and their only social media posts from that day were snaps from what looked like a day out on a boat. There also haven't been any obvious pregnancy photos over the last nine months.

Of course, just because they have had children does not automatically mean Anna was pregnant; there's no information yet as to whether it was a natural birth or if a surrogate or a adoption was involved.

Enrique and Anna have been dating since 2001, ever since they met on the set of his music video for 'Escape'. They have never confirmed nor denied the status of their relationship, and it's unclear if they are engaged or even if they are married. She is often seen bearing an enormous ring on her wedding finger, while Enrique made a remark suggesting the latter in 2016.

'I don't believe you need a piece of paper to show you love someone', he told E! News last year. 'Who knows what the future holds... or the past.'

Anna has previously dated NHL ice hockey players Pavel Bure and Sergei Fedorov, while Enrique has managed to avoid high profile relationships throughout his career. Their twins mark their first venture into parenthood for both of them.