To celebrate fifty years of dedication to the music industry, Engelbert Humperdinck is set to embark on a worldwide tour this month and has now announced that he will return to the UK for a show in London in the midsummer. Tickets are on sale soon.

The 50th anniversary tour will take the pop crooner to the London Theatre Royal on Drury Lane on July 23rd 2017 following his June dates in Israel, Romania, Belgium and Iceland. Also, on May 13th, he will be performing at the Pala Casino in California, and he also has two dates scheduled for Gertrude Byrne's All Star Irish Charter Cruise in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 21st and 22nd 2018.

To coincide with this exciting run of dates, 81-year-old Engelbert Humperdinck will be launching his special 'Engelbert Humperdinck 50' album through Decca Records on May 19th (June 2nd in the US). It will feature two previously unreleased tracks as well as a new remix of 'Release Me'; his best-selling single, from his debut album of the same name, that reached number one in the UK charts in 1967.

Despite an outstandinly long and respected career, he has only ever released one other UK number one single, 'The Last Waltz', and that was in the same year. He did, however, make quite the impression on the US Adult Contemporary chart with chart toppers the likes of 'Am I That Easy to Forget', 'When There's No You', 'After the Lovin'' and 'This Moment in Time'.

Engelbert has sold more than 150 million records across the world over the last 50 years, earning him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, four Grammy nominations and a Golden Globe award for Entertainer of the Year in 1989. In recent years, he is known for being the UK entrant for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 where he sang 'Love Will Set You Free'.

Tickets for the London show go on general sale on Friday (May 12th 2017).