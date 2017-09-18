The season for the Emmy Awards has finally come around again, with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Big Little Lies' leading the winners, Stephen Colbert cracking Trump jokes and Nicole Kidman opening up on the important issue of domestic violence in her acceptance speech.

The cast of 'Big Little Lies' at the Emmys

'The Handmaid's Tale' landed eight gongs altogether last night (September 17th 2017) including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing, Writing, Production Design and Cinematography, with Elisabeth Moss getting Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series as Offred, and Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel as Outstanding Supporting Actress and Guest Actress respectively.

Meanwhile, 'Big Little Lies' took home Outstanding Limited Series, Music Supervision, Contemporary Costumes, Casting and Directing. Plus, actors Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård and Laura Dern Outstanding Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress.

'Saturday Night Live' won seven awards including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, while Outstanding Comedy Series 'Veep' won five , as did 'The Night Of' starring Outstanding Lead Actor Riz Ahmed, 'Stranger Things' which landed Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series and 'Westworld'.

More multiple award winners include '13th', 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver', 'The Crown', 'Atlanta', 'Planet Earth II', 'O.J.: Made In America', 'This Is Us', 'Black Mirror: San Junipero', 'FEUD: Bette And Joan' and 'Master Of None'.

Unsurprisingly, the evening was littered with ruthless jokes about President Donald Trump thanks to this year's host Stephen Colbert. In reference to Julia Louis Dreyfus's character on 'Veep', he quipped: 'Imagine if your president is not beloved by Nazis?' and even spoke about the time when Trump said the Emmys were 'rigged.

'Even during the campaign, Trump would not let it go', said Colbert. 'But he didn't because unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winners of the popular vote.'

While he landed a lot of laughs, it was Nicole Kidman's speech that stole the show. 'We shone a light on domestic abuse', she said. 'It is a complicated and insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more.'