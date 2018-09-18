The big winners of the 2018 Emmy Awards have finally been announced, with period comedy-drama 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' scooping the most gongs of all with five altogether. There were some joyous moments as well as historical ones, and it's certainly a ceremony to remember.

Rachel Brosnahan wins at the 2018 Emmys

The biggest overall winner last night (September 17th 2018) was 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' which took home Best Comedy, Best Actress in a Comedy (Rachel Brosnahan) and Supporting Actress (Alex Borstein), with Amy Sherman-Palladino winning both Writing and Directing for a Comedy Series.

With three awards was 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story', landing Best Limited Series, Best Actor in Limited Series (Darren Criss) and Directing for a Limited Series (Ryan Murphy).

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage won 'Game of Thrones' its second Emmy after Best Drama, Bill Hader and Henry Winkler brought in the money for 'Barry', and Merritt Wever and Jeff Daniels won Supporting Actress and Actor for 'Godless'.

Plus, Matthew Rhys took home Best Actor in a Drama for 'The Americans' (which also won Best Writing for a Drama), and Claire Foy was named Best Actress for 'The Crown (which also won Best Directing).

Having already won the Television Movie award at the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony earlier this month, Charlie Brooker's 'Black Mirror' came back to scoop Best Writing for a Limited Series with 'USS Callister'.

Winning Best Directing for a Variety Special was Glenn Weiss for 'The Oscars', who took that moment to propose to his partner Jan Svendsen and fill the entire room with joy.

It was also quite a historical moment for Netflix, who knocked HBO off their Emmys throne for the first time in 20 years by tying with them at 23 awards each.

More: Read about last year's Emmy winners

Interestingly, there was no mention of the elephant in the room; the #MeToo and Time's Up movements were left out of all discussion even in light of CBS executive Les Moonves leaving his position as CEO pending several sexual harassment claims in recent weeks.

The lack of talk about such matters has incited a flurry of criticism from viewers.