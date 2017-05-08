MTV's first ever gender-neutral awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and it was a good evening for Brits in general.
Emma Watson picked up the first ever gender-neutral prize at the MTV TV & Movie Awards this weekend, as Beauty and the Beast emerged as the main winner of the night.
The ex-Harry Potter star, famous for her role as Hermione Granger, picked up the best big-screen actor award at the fan-voted ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night (May 7th). Her role as Belle has helped generate worldwide revenue of over $1 billion for Beauty and the Beast since its release just over a month ago.
Emma Watson won the first gender-neutral MTV award
“The first acting award… that doesn't separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience,” 27 year old Watson told the crowd as she accepted her trophy.
“MTV's move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone. But to me it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes and that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories.”
More: Emma Watson did “Princess Boot Camp” ahead of her ‘Beauty and the Beast’ role
“Empathy and the ability to use your imagination should have no limits. This is very meaningful to me.”
Beauty and the Beast’s director, Bill Condon, told the crowd as the film also won for Best Movie: “Thank you to the audience who embraced this movie so much but especially to the women because women are proving that they are a huge and powerful audience and that's going to change the movie business.”
The 'Stranger Things' cast earlier in 2017
MTV announced earlier this year that the 2017 TV & Movie Awards would be gender-less, meaning that Watson beat out competition from the likes of James McAvoy and Hugh Jackman.
It was a good night for Brits overall, as Millie Bobby Brown, one of the central child stars of Netflix sensation ‘Stranger Things’, won the prize for best actor on the small screen, and with Daniel Kaluuya picking up the next generation award for his starring role in Get Out.
More: ‘Books and Bravery’ – comparing Emma Watson’s Belle to Hermione Granger
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Based on a true story, this Chilean drama has a chilling edge to it that's...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Darren Aronofsky continues to ambitiously experiment with genres in this Old Testament blockbuster, but this...
The cast and crew of ‘Noah’; director Darren Aronofsky, actors Russell Crowe and Emma Watson,...
Noah is a normal family man faced with major responsibility when his dark visions lead...
Once again, Sofia Coppola confounds expectations with an astutely relevant approach to a true story....
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...