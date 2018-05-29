It's been another short-lived romance for Emma Watson, as reports reveal that she has split from her latest boyfriend Chord Overstreet after just six months. The actress has cut all social media contact from him, and is apparently set to move swiftly on from her latest romantic adventure.

Emma Watson at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Fans noted that the 28-year-old 'Harry Potter' star had unfollowed the 'Glee' actor on Instagram, despite the fact that it was only a couple of months ago when the pair were snapped holding hands and looking pretty loved up. They began dating very shortly after Emma split from her boyfriend of two years William Knight.

'Emma and Chord kept quiet about their relationship at first but they really hit it off', a source told The Sun. 'They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles and were photographed quite a bit just a couple of months ago. But things just haven't worked out between them and they are both now single again.'

Little is known for sure about Emma's relationship history as she is particularly skilled at keeping her love life on the down life. Among some of her known boyfriends (and some unconfirmed flings) include rugby players Tom Ducker and Matthew Janney, Francis Boulle of 'Made In Chelsea', fellow RADA student Angus Willoughby, fellow Brown University students Jay Barrymore and Will Adamowicz, One Night Only frontman George Craig and Johnny Simmons from 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

That might sound like a lot, but Emma hasn't ever had time for a long-term relationship with one man. If she's not acting, she's constantly on a journey of self-improvement, whether it's studying at Brown University and Worcester College in Oxford, or learning to become a yoga instructor. Then, of course, there's the work she does for the feminist movement as a UN Women Goodwill ambassador.

At the moment, Emma is taking a break from acting, with her last role being Belle in the 2017 Disney live-action remake of 'Beauty and the Beast'. But that still doesn't mean she wants her personal life taking the spotlight instead.

'I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home', she previously stated. 'I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.'