Hollywood’s biggest night in the award calendar happened last night (4 March) and the continuing conversation around sexual harassment in the workplace remained high on the agenda at the Oscars. Many actors mentioned the #Timesup and #Metoo movements during their walk on the red carpet and when presenting and accepting awards on the night.

Emma Watson sported a temporary tattoo at the Oscars

British actor 27-year-old Emma Watson even went so far as to get a temporary tattoo with the words ‘Times Up’ in honour of the movement which was founded on January 1, 2018 by a number of Hollywood celebrities in response to the Weinstein effect.

Shamed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused by scores of women of sexual harassment and inappropriate sexual behaviour.

The Harry Potter star debuted the temporary inking at the Vanity Fair bash after the Academy Awards in black cursive ink on her right forearm.

However, some people watching the Oscars missed the significance of Emma’s tattoo highlighting the important movement and chose instead to focus on an aspect of the tattoo that is pointless in comparison - the fact there was a missing apostrophe before the ‘s’ in ‘Times’.

Scores of people took to Twitter to condemn Watson about the grammar error - instead of praising her for continuing to highlight the important cause the movement stands for.

Emma - who has also starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast - has been very vocal in her support of the #TimesUp campaign and recently donated $1.4 million to the U.K.’s Justice and Equality Fund.

Watson has been a staunch supporter of the movement from the very beginning.

"The clock’s been ticking on the abuse of power," the actress wrote in a message on Instagram after the initiative was announced.

"I stand in solidarity with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, and assault. #TIMESUP on oppression and marginalization. #TIMESUP on misrepresentation and underrepresentation."