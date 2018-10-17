It seems the ever private Emma Watson has found herself a new flame in data tech businessman Brendan Wallace. The pair were seen canoodling over dinner at a restaurant in Mexico over the weekend, though we're unlikely to get much more information about their relationship.

Emma Watson at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The 28-year-old actress and activist kissed the Fifth Wall Ventures CEO as he held her face in his hands on Saturday (October 13th) just before they got up to leave the small resaurant they were eating in. They were dressed down for their date, Emma in denim shorts, Converse sneakers, a loose striped shirt over a bikini top and a backwards baseball cap, while Brendan donned a navy T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Little is known about her new man, except that he is a Princeton and Stanford graduate and has previously worked for an analytics company called Identified, a ride-share service called Cabify and now works for an investment group called Fifth Wall Ventures Management.

Emma is famous for keeping her personal life very much out of the public eye, though she has previously been linked to Oxford students Will Adamowicz and Matthew Janney, entrepreneur William Knight and most recently 'Glee' star Chord Overstreet, from whom she split in May this year according to reports.

Meanwhile, after a year-long break from acting, Emma is currently filming the Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel 'Little Women', in which she is set to play oldest sister Meg March. And it's her acting career that's part of the reason she likes to keep her life so private.

'I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus', she said last year. 'I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.'