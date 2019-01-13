Emma Stone got a real slap in 'The Favourite' while she was working with Rachel Weisz.
Emma Stone got a real slap in 'The Favourite'.
The 30-year-old actress admitted she and co-star Rachel Weisz had to actually slap each other while filming the black comedy, which is set in the early 18th century and follows two love rivals in the bid to win the heart of Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman.
The 'La La Land' star revealed that there ''has to be a discussion'' when hitting someone although she wasn't too nervous as due to previous stage experience she already knew ''where to connect and how much to move with it''.
In an interview with OK magazine, she said: ''It's a real slap. If someone goes too hard then they're just being horrible. There has to be a discussion you can't just slap someone.
''I worked on stage before where in every performance I had to be slapped and you learn to get slapped, where to connect and how much to move with it, so it didn't freak me out too much.''
The 'Aloha' star also praised her two co-stars and added that Olivia, 44, was the most ''warm and, gooey, lovely person you know'' and Rachel, 48, as ''awesome and hyper-intelligent''.
She added that working with director Yorgos Lanthimos and his unusual methods left her feeling ''really comfortable'' around the entire cast.
She explained: ''We jumped around, acted like human noodles and walked backwards trying to sense where the people where and not crack our heads open.
''We also read other people's characters and clapped. I've never felt that way after three weeks...so much trust. I felt really comfortable around everyone.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
20 years ago, Riggan Thomas (Michael Keaton) played the iconic Birdman - a comic book...