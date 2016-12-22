La La Land star Emma Stone has revealed how directors in Hollywood have given jokes she’s come up with to male actors or routinely dismissed her ideas without thought, in a new interview in which she addresses sexism in the film industry.

In a discussion with Rolling Stone, the popular 28 year old actress spoke about the occasional discrimination she’s faced when dealing with bigwigs in the industry.

“There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea,” she revealed. “I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away."

“Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’. And they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!”

Stone is preparing for the widespread release of her new film La La Land, in which she stars alongside Ryan Gosling. It has already topped a great deal of film critics’ end-of-year lists, and is heavily tipped to do well at the Oscars in two months’ time. She has also recently won good reviews for her stints hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stone also revealed that she used to suffer from severe anxiety when she was a child.

“I was convinced the house was burning down,” she said. “I could sense it… a tightening in my chest, feeling I couldn't breathe, like the world was going to end.”

Her way out of this was improve comedy, at which she excelled and which eventually led to her movie breakout casting for Superbad in 2007. “You have to be present in improv, and that's the antithesis of anxiety,” she explained.

