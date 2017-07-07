The battle of equal pay in Hollywood continues to wage, but Emma Stone reveals that she has been inundated with support from male co-stars in her career, many of whom have taken pay cuts so that she can be even with them on the money score.

Emma Stone at 2017 AFI Awards

If only all women were as lucky as Emma Stone. Many actresses have spoken out in protest of the pay discrepancies between men and women in the film and television industry, but men continue to be paid more despite the growing level of strong female leads in Hollywood. Thankfully, Emma's colleagues have her back.

'In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them', she revealed in an interview with Out. 'And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair... If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life.'

Unfortunately, she is one of the few actresses out there who have had that kind of luck in their jobs. Her 'Battle of the Sexes' co-star Andrea Riseborough has certainly not been afforded that sort of honour in her 12-year career. 'I've never had the experience of a guy taking any sort of pay cut', she admitted.

But Emma, who has worked alongside super nice guys like Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Joaquin Phoenix and Andrew Garfield, continues to be impressed by the slow but sure developments Hollywood is making. 'We are all the same, we are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights', she continues. 'And that's really what I've been so grateful for with male co-stars - when I've been in a similar-size role in films, and it's been multiple people who have been really incredible and said, 'That's what I want to do. That's what's fair and what's right.''