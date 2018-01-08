Disney are really putting some time and effort into their slew of planned live-action releases at the moment, having seen huge success with past films such as 'The Jungle Book' and 'Beauty and the Beast'. Though the majority of those in the works are new takes on classic stories, there are a handful being made that will be completely original, in the vein of the Angelina Jolie-led film 'Maleficent', which dropped back in 2014.

Emma Stone will star as Cruella de Vil in the live-action movie

One of those is 'Cruella', which looks to tell the origins story of the 'One Hundred and One Dalmatians' villain. Emma Stone has been confirmed to take the titular role, but aside from that, there haven't been too many announcements regarding what we should expect.

This week however, a brand new rumour has come to light. Omega Underground is claiming that 'Cruella' will be somewhat of a period piece, taking place in 1979 London with a punk scene backdrop. There's even the suggestion that Cruella will be connected to infamous band of the time, the Sex Pistols. It's an incredibly intriguing concept, and one we hope does come to fruition in one way or another.

As is the case with all rumours, we cannot say whether or not this report is entirely accurate, but it would certainly allow the film to go in a direction nobody would have been able to predict. Unlike Maleficent, Cruella isn't a magical being that has an entire mystical world at her disposal, and is instead just a fashion-obsessed 'Big Bad', who's not against murdering dogs if it means getting her hands on a luxurious fur coat.

The London fashion scene in the late 70s, when the trends were set to move onto the brilliance of the 80s is the perfect place for the character of Cruella to shine, but Disney and those working on the film will really have their work cut out for them if they're to bring a sense of relatability and likability to the character of Cruella. Dogs are known as man's best friend for a reason.

With Jez Butterworth consistently revisiting and revising the script for the film, along with Alex Timbers in talks to direct the movie, there's still a long road ahead, but we're confident the team will be successful in executing their visions. We can't wait to find out more.

We'll bring you more news on the Emma Stone-fronted live-action 'Cruella' movie as and when we get it.