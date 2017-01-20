Emma Roberts Pictures

Actress Emma Roberts grabs a coffee while out and about in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Kingdom - Wednesday...
Emma Roberts at The Hammer Museum's Annual Gala in the Garden held at Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, California, United States...
Emma Roberts dressed casually in a plain t-shirt and blue jeans whilst out shopping at Melrose Place in Beverly Hills....
Emma Roberts out and about in L.A. wearing a short black floral dress and denim jacket. - Los Angeles, California,...
Emma Roberts - Emma Roberts acting as a high school sports photographer on the set of the movie 'Nerve' in...
Emma Roberts - Emma Roberts out in Soho after the Met Gala - Manhattan, New York, United States - Tuesday...
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters - American Horror Stories Stars Emma Roberts and Evan Peters walk to a Shop in...