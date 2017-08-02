Emma Roberts is officially a cast member on the seventh season of FX's hit series 'American Horror Story', with the show this time round using the subtitle 'Cult'. Though no details surrounding her role have yet been revealed, the news came via a pair of social media posts by both showrunner Ryan Murphy and the actress herself.

The actress is of course no stranger to the world of 'American Horror Story', having joined the show all the way back in the third season, 'Coven' and also signing up to play a con artist fortune teller in season 4, 'Freak Show'.

She then moved on to other ventures within Murphy's television creations, taking a leading role in the first season of 'Scream Queens', and even dipped her toes back into the waters of big movie productions, starring in the likes of 'Nerve' and 'The Blackcoat's Daughter'.

On 'Cult', she'll be joining fellow returnees Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham, along with new cast members Colton Hayes, Billie Lourd, Lena Dunham, Billy Eichner, Alison Pill and Leslie Grossman.

Not much has been divulged about the plot we'll see in 'Cult', but we do know it'll open with archival footage of the 2016 Presidential Election night, upon the announcement that Donald Trump would become the 45th President of the United States, defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

There are only a few more weeks to wait until the show's premiere however, so with more teasers on the way that could have everything or nothing to do with the final product, fans are waiting in anticipation to see if this could be one of the most compelling 'AHS' stories to-date.

'American Horror Story: Cult' debuts on FX on September 5 in the US and on FOX in the UK on September 8.