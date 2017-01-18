Celebrity Big Brother presenter Emma Willis has been tipped to be the BRIT Awards host replacement next month after former frontman, Michael Buble pulled out following his three-year-old son, Noah’s liver cancer diagnosis.

Could Emma Willis front the BRITs?

Willis, 40, currently sits at the helm of ITV’s The Voice and Channel 5’s CBB so moving to host the BRITs would not be too much of a stretch for the star.

BRIT Award organisers began their search for a new host after 41-year-old Buble pulled out when his son Noah was revealed to be battling cancer last November.

The youngster underwent surgery at the end of last month.

The Canadian singer was due to replace Ant and Dec, who had hosted for the previous two years, but, in line with a commitment he and his wife Luisana Lopilato made to suspend all work until their son was well again, Buble has removed his name from the frame.

So far, the crooner has not updated the public on the progress of his son’s condition.

While Willis is the favourite, James Corden has also been touted as a possible replacement and former Bake Off presenters, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc could also be called up.

However, according to bookmakers, the odds are in Willis’ favour to land the job.