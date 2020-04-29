Emma Bunton has teased ''some quite exciting things'' to come from the Spice Girls.

The 44-year-old singer - who is known as Baby Spice within the girl group - has hinted the 'Wannabe' hitmakers could be set to head out on tour again in the near future, following the success of their string of reunion shows in the UK last year.

She said: ''Hopefully there are still some quite exciting things coming from the Spice Girls. Fingers crossed we can do some more shows.''

Emma has been in touch with the other members - including Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Horner - and says there's even a possibility of the popular group headlining a world tour with ''international shows''.

The singer added: ''I have been speaking to Geri and the other girls - we have been chatting and talking about other projects. We would love to do more live stuff as well. To do more international shows would be a dream.''

However, Emma admits planning live shows is ''difficult'' at the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but said Spice Girls - which also features Victoria Beckham, though she chose not to take part in the reunion last year - are planning ''lots of other little projects'' too.

She explained: ''The live shows are a bit more difficult to organise at the moment at the time that we're in but there's lots of other little projects going on as well.

''We all have children now, bringing our children on tour was really special so I'm hoping they will get to see a bit more as well.''

Last year, Emma's two children - Beau, 12, and Tate, eight, whom she has with long-term partner Jade Jones - realised the magnitude of their mother's success when they saw her perform with the iconic 90s girl band.

Speaking to MailOnline, Emma said: ''It was then that it truly hit them.

''Beau my eldest, Jade said they were watching it together, and as we came out on stage he just started screaming.

''He thought there were only going to be a few people. I don't think he understood fully until that first gig in Croke Park, which was nearly a year ago now.

''They came on the tour with me. I wanted them with me and they had the best time.''