Emma Bunton has launched the world's first reusable cloth nappy range made from fishing nets.

The Spice Girl - who has Beau, 12, and Tate, eight, with partner Jade Jones - has unveiled the new line by her earth-friendly baby brand, Kit & Kin, which features a reusable cloth nappy priced at £19.99, biodegradable liners for £4.50, reusable nappy boosters at £9.99 and a nappy wallet for £14.99.

The pieces are made with 100% ECONYL regenerated nylon and the lining uses TENCEL and hemp.

The products are both hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested and will be sold at Boots in the UK, as well as via www.kitandkin.com.

Emma said: ''I am incredibly excited to be launching our reusable nappy range which is better for baby, better for our world and gives back.

''It's been a long process developing and perfecting the product, so we're very proud to have created the most eco-friendly reusable on the market. ''Not only are we the first to create a cloth nappy from reclaimed fishing nets, we're also unique in offering both reusable and disposable nappy options - we understand that lots of parents use a combination of the two, and now they can buy them both from the same trusted brand.

''With Boots' focus on sustainability combined with their reputation as the UK's leading health and beauty retailer, they were the perfect partner for us and I can't wait to introduce this amazing product to households up and down the country.''

Meanwhile, Emma - who is known as Baby Spice in the girl group - has revealed she has been using lockdown to sort out her wardrobe and the 44-year-old star has enjoyed finding some of her old Spice Girls outfits.

Asked how she has been spending her time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, she told the MailOnline: ''We have been playing Spice Girls songs, obviously being at home you start clearly out and going through stuff.

''We found some of my outfits, which we've been looking at.

''It's such a hard time we're going through but reminiscing at home with my children, that's been a nice part we've been able to do together.

''The first couple of weeks I was like watching loads of Netflix and doing lots of baking but this week we've been doing some clear outs.''

