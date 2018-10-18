Former Spice Girls star Emma Bunton is to join Paul Hollywood as the new host of the American version of ‘The Great British Bake Off’, it has been confirmed.

Emma – aka. Baby Spice – is to co-host ‘The Great American Baking Show’ alongside the show’s returning judge Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams. The new series is set to be broadcast before the end of 2018, and it’s thought that Bunton has already commenced filming.

In reaction to her new appointment, Bunton told the Daily Mail on Thursday (October 18th): “This is my dream job! Christmas time, eating cake and having such a brilliant time with Spice, Sherry and Paul.”

She had also spoken about the new job on her Heart Radio show the same day.

“Just being in the famous tent - honestly it took me a week to get used to being in the tent,” she said.

Bunton also described what it was like working with Hollywood. “I had lots of fun with Paul. He's got a great sense of humour. I did watch out for him [though, as] he can be trouble. He's got those eyes. Don't look in his eyes!”

The third season of the American variant of ‘TGBBO’ had been taken off the air back in April this year, following allegations of sexual misconduct which surfaced against former judge Johnny Iuzzini, which the pastry chef denied. TV chef Sherry Yard will be taking Iuzzini’s place when the show returns.

Iuzzini had appeared alongside Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood in the first and second seasons.

As for Bunton, she previously held down a judging post on ABC’s talent show ‘Boy Band’, which aired in the summer of 2017.

