Just a day after the release of his teaser clip, Eminem dropped the full video for his single 'Walk on Water' featuring Beyonce. It's a simple visual exploration the song's themes of his career, and the comparisons and criticisms that come with it.
The video sees Eminem rapping on an empty stage in an empty auditorium, interspersed with time-lapse clips of other performers and their audiences. Plus, there's the addition of what we've already seen; him typing nonsense fervently on a typewriter and casting the paper aside as several of his clones do the same on desks surrounding him.
The teaser saw him staring in disbelief at his final piece of paper, and it's only in the full video that we see they are the lyrics to his magnum opus: 'Stan', from 2000's 'The Marshall Mathers LP'.
'Walk On Water' features on his latest album 'Revival', which he dropped last month, topping US chart and becoming the UK's Christmas number one album. He worked with Skylar Grey on the record, who lent her vocals to 'Walk On Water' during his live appearances at the MTV Video Music Awards and 'Saturday Night Live'.
