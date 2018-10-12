Artist:
Song title: Venom
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the soundtrack of the film of the same name starring Tom Hardy. The track also appeared at the end of his latest album 'Kamikaze'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Eminem - Venom Video

Eminem - Fall Video

Eminem - Framed Video

Eminem - River ft. Ed Sheeran...

Eminem - Walk On Water ft....

Eminem - Walk On Water/Stan/Love The...

Eminem - Walk On Water ft....

Eminem - Phenomenal (Behind The Scenes)

Eminem - Phenomenal

Eminem Ft. Gwen Stefani - Kings...