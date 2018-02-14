Director: Rich Lee
Artist:
Song title: River ft. Ed Sheeran
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rap

Eminem and Ed Sheeran is a combination we've been waiting for since the latter opened up about his admiration for the rapper, but two souls laying bare their feelings has resulted in the most emotional music video you'll probably see all year.

The video for 'River', directed by Rich Lee, is split into interview excerpts, general music video antics and phone footage depicting a truly messed up love triangle. Eminem, as himself, gets involved with a woman who already has a boyfriend; she's only using him to get back at her man for cheating on her, but he eventually leaves her. The only problem is, Eminem doesn't really want her either, which only causes a huge upset when she tells him that she's pregnant.

'River' is the fifth track from Eminem's ninth album 'Revival', released in December 2017, and was co-written by the rapper, Ed Sheeran and Emile Haynie, the latter of whom also produced the track.

While Eminem and Ed Sheeran have never worked together before, Ed has previously admitted that listening and rapping along to Eminem's records helped him overcome his crippling stutter when he was a kid.

