Artist:
Song title: Good Guy ft. Jessie Reyez
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Eminem grapples with collaborator Jessie Reyez in the violent video for his song 'Good Guy', taken from his number one album 'Kamikaze'. The rapper also teamed with Jessie on 'Nice Guy', and recently received a Grammy nomination for his single 'Lucky You' featuring Joyner Lucas. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Eminem - Good Guy ft. Jessie...

Eminem - Venom Video

Eminem - Fall Video

Eminem - Framed Video

Eminem - River ft. Ed Sheeran...

Eminem - Walk On Water ft....

Eminem - Walk On Water/Stan/Love The...

Eminem - Walk On Water ft....

Eminem - Phenomenal (Behind The Scenes)

Eminem - Phenomenal