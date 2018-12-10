Eminem grapples with collaborator Jessie Reyez in the violent video for his song 'Good Guy', taken from his number one album 'Kamikaze'. The rapper also teamed with Jessie on 'Nice Guy', and recently received a Grammy nomination for his single 'Lucky You' featuring Joyner Lucas.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...
This lively and engaging documentary may be set out like an informercial, but it teaches...
Hip hop has always been more of a culture than just a genre of music....
OK, yes -- Eminem can act. In fact, he can carry a movie. The charismatically...