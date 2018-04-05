Artist:
Song title: Framed
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

It's been nearly two months since Eminem dropped his latest album 'Revival', but he's still unveiling jaw-dropping new videos. His latest sees his alter-ego go on the rampage in 'Framed', a song featuring a sample from 'Pilgrim' by Uriah Heep.

In true Eminem form, it's another gritty video which sees the rapper escape from a mental asylum and embark on a killing spree. He barricades himself inside a family home, completely undisturbed by the carnage surrounding him, and claims that he is being framed for the murders of which he is accused.

Eminem released 'Revival' in December, topping the charts. It was produced by the likes of Skylar Grey, Rick Rubin and Dr Dre, and included the singles 'River' featuring Ed Sheeran, 'Walk On Water' featuring Beyonce and 'Untouchable'.

The rapper makes a number of festival appearances this year include Coachella, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Governors Ball and Firefly.

