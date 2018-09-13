Director: James Larese
Artist:
Song title: Fall
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Hip-hop

The first video from Eminem's latest album release 'Kamikaze' is 'Fall'. It's as evocative as it is candid, and is a true exploration about the impact of fame on the rapper over the last few years.

Directed by James Larese, the video opens with Eminem receiving multiple phone alerts from social media and the news about how terrible his music is compared to his past output. He's also being pursued by a great, ominous black shadow that represents his mental state.

The song featured uncredited vocals from Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, though he has since distance himself from the project and claimed that he was not in the studio at the time of the recording.

Eminem's chart-topping ninth major label studio album 'Kamikaze' came as a surprise release for everyone when it dropped on August 31st 2018. With vitriolic displays of displeasure towards other rappers in songs like 'Not Alike', it's already caused a lot of controversy and become centre of media attention. 

The rapper also recently released a video for the song 'Lucky You' featuring Joyner Lucas.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Eminem - Fall Video

Eminem - Framed Video

Eminem - River ft. Ed Sheeran...

Eminem - Walk On Water ft....

Eminem - Walk On Water/Stan/Love The...

Eminem - Walk On Water ft....

Eminem - Phenomenal (Behind The Scenes)

Eminem - Phenomenal

Eminem Ft. Gwen Stefani - Kings...

Eminem Ft. Gwen Stefani - Kings...