Artist:
Song title: Darkness
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Eminem urges fans to vote to change gun laws in America in the video for his hard-hitting new song 'Darkness', taken from his surprise album release 'Music to Be Murdered By'. He raps from the perspective of the 2017 Las Vegas music festival shooter, and the song is also a nod to Simon & Garfunkel's 'The Sound of Silence'.

