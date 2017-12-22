Eminem teases the forthcoming video for his single 'Walk On Water', with a 30-second clip of him typing on a typewriter. It dropped earlier this week, but as of yet there are no details with regards to when the full video will be released.

Eminem at the 'Southpaw' premiere

It's difficult to see where Slim Shady is going with this one. In the clip, he can be seen typing earnestly at a desk, though not actually writing any real words at all, before casting the paper aside as several other people in the room do the same. It ends with him staring at a final sheet of paper in disbelief, though we do not see what has interrupted his work.

The song was released in November as the first single from his newly released ninth studio album 'Revival', which dropped on December 15th. It's his first single since 2015's 'Kings Never Die' featuring Gwen Stefani which he recorded for the 'Southpaw' soundtrack.

The song - produced by Rick Rubin and Skylar Grey and others - features Beyoncé singing, though Skylar has recently been taking over this role for televised live performances of the track such as the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards and 'Saturday Night Live'. Beyonce got involved after Rick Rubin sent her husband Jay-Z the demo of the track.

The album, which reached the top ten in the UK charts, also features guests the likes of Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors, Kehlani and Pink. It comes four years after his dropped the international number one 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2'.

Eminem dropped the promotional single 'Untouchable' on December 8th, which features a sample from Cheech & Chong's 'Earache My Eye'. Late last year, ahead of the presidential election, he also release a political freestyle track entitled 'Campaign Speech', though it doesn't feature on the new record.