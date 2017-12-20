Outspoken rapper Eminem has turned a few heads in confusion after revealing in a recent interview he uses popular dating apps, Tinder and Grindr - the latter regularly used by gay and bisexual men.

Eminem has spoken about his love life while promoting his newest album

Speaking about his love life during an interview with Vulture, the 45-year-old revealed he has had a difficult time with dating since his divorce and uses both dating apps and visits strip clubs.

He said: "It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately."

Confirming he uses Tinder, he then said: "And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs... What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me."

The star denied being lonely and described himself as "good".

The often controversial rapper was speaking ahead of the release of his ninth studio album, ‘Revival’, which is his first record since 2013’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eminem spoke about Donald Trump and said he believed the American President had "brainwashed" his supporters.

He said: "He makes my blood boil. "I can’t even watch the news anymore because it makes me too stressed out. All jokes aside, all punch lines aside, I’m trying to get a message out there about him.

"I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge.

"I remember when he was first sniffing around politics, I thought, ‘We’ve tried everything else, why not him?’

"Then - and I was watching it live - he had that speech where he said Mexico is sending us rapists and criminals. I got this feeling of ‘what the fuck?’

"From that point on, I knew it was going to be bad with him. What he’s doing putting people against each other is scary fucking shit. His election was such a disappointment to me about the state of the country."