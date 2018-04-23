He might still be one of the most controversial musicians out there, but Eminem should be extremely proud of himself as he celebrates a full ten years of sobriety. The rapper unveiled a shot of a coin he obtained to represent his decade of freedom from addiction over the weekend.

The 45-year-old was performing at Coachella over the weekend, which was a special enough moment as it is. But on Saturday (April 21st 2018), he posted a picture on Instagram displaying his one decade sobriety disc. It feature the Roman numeral 'X' in a circle within a triangle, surrounded by the words 'unity', 'service' and 'recovery'. Around the outside of the disc read, 'To thine own self be true'; a quote by Polonius from Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'

'Celebrated my 10 years yesterday', Eminem clarified in the caption.

The 'River' hitmaker has rapped a lot about his past addictions to prescription medications, specifically Vicodin, Ambien and Valium. In 2007, he was a mere hours away from dying after ingesting a large amount of methadone which he obtained from a dealer, which he was told turned out to be the equivalent of four bags of heroin.

'I used to get pills wherever I could', he told the New York Times back in 2011. 'I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me.'

He ended up gaining 230 pounds before checking into rehab. That turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it introduced him to an exercise program which ended up replacing his need for drugs.

'When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober', he said in Men's Journal in 2015. 'Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect.'