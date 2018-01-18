Eminem approach to making music is ''the same but different'' these days.

The 45-year-old rap star is now a veteran of the music industry, and he has admitted that despite his experience, his outlook remains the same.

He said: ''Nothing's really changed with the way I approach music. It's always been the same formula for me. The approach is the same but different.

''The inspiration and preparation, all the things that go into the album stay the same. Just paying attention to what is out and what the wave is right now.''

And despite the incredible success he's achieved during the course of his lengthy career, Eminem still feels the need to prove himself.

He told French radio station Skyrock: ''There's always something left for me to prove because I'm always wanting to prove to myself that I could still do it. Rap music, I don't know anything else.''

The America conceded he doesn't know what he would do with his life if he wasn't a rap star.

However, the chart-topping musician revealed he'll always do his best to ''stay inspired''.

Eminem confessed: ''I don't know what I'm gonna do when I can't rap anymore. I'll probably jump out a window or something. I don't know what I'm gonna do but I always try to stay inspired.''

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Eminem and Thirty Seconds to Mars will headline intimate shows ahead of the Grammy Awards later this month.

The 'Untouchable' hitmaker will perform at New York's Irving Plaza on January 26 during Grammy Week.