Eminem is reportedly set to release new music this year.

The 44-year-old rapper is believed to be working on new tracks, and is believed to be releasing his ninth studio album in November this year, MTV Online has reported.

And it is believed the 'Love The Way You Lie' hitmaker will be dropping his LP shortly after Taylor Swift releases her full album titled 'Reputation' in the upcoming weeks, which means they will both be vying for the hot spot in the charts.

Although Eminem has kept the details about the track list, as well as the release date of his album, close to his chest.

However, it is known that Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - has been working on new artwork, as he released a track slamming the US President Donald Trump in his single 'Campaign Speech', which he release in October 2016.

In the meantime it is rumoured Eminem's lyrics and vocals will be heard on Pink's new album 'Beautiful Trauma', as it is believed he has collaborated with the 'So What' hitmaker on the single 'Revenge', which is included on her compilation that is slated for release in three days time on October 13.