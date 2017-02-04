Eminem is taking aim at Donald Trump again and he’s not holding back.

The rapper appears on Big Sean’s new track ‘No Favors’ and uses his verse to make his feelings on the POTUS very clear, calling him a ‘b**ch’.

On the song Slim Shady raps: “I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando / Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a b**ch. I’ll make his whole brand go under.”

On Twitter Friday the rapper said he was honoured to collaborate with Big Sean on the track. "Count me in for the Detroit connection,” he wrote. "Honored to be a part of #NoFavors with @BigSean from his new album.”

It’s not the first time Eminem has spoken out against Trump in one of his songs. Back in October, on the day of the third presidential debate, he released ‘Campaign Speech’ on which he slammed the future president.

“You say Trump don't kiss ass like a puppet / 'Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin' / And that's what you wanted,” he rapped. “A f**kin’ loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button / Who doesn't have to answer to no one — great idea!”

Eminem has not released a new album since 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2, but the rapper is currently hard at work in the studio. "Don't worry I'm working on an album!" he tweeted while sharing ‘Campaign Speech’. "Here's something meanwhile."