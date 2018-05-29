It's almost impossible not to be a little bit fond of both Eminem and Nicki Minaj, and what makes that all the more sweet is that they are clearly fond of each other. Eminem jokingly (we THINK) asked her out during his Boston Calling set over the weekend, and she knows what she wants for their first date.

The rapper addressed rumours that the two of them were dating on stage on Sunday (May 27th 2018), after Nicki joked that she was when a fan asked her recently. Thus, Eminem decided to milk the idea for all that it's worth, and now he wants her to text him.

'I want to take this time right now to give a shout to my bae Nicki Minaj', Eminem said during his set. 'Sweetheart, I'll be home tonight to figure this s**t out, how we gonna do this. Yo Boston, how many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj?'

Naturally, the crowd screamed their assent.

'So, wait, one more time, let me make sure so I can actually make this official. How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?' He repeated. 'Well, Goddammit, me too.'

He later told her: 'Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we'll talk about it.'

As much as we wish this were a true thing, it looks like Nicki wasn't about to take Eminem's advances seriously. She responded to his message on Twitter and seemed to find the whole thing hilarious. Though she also had an idea about what their first date could be - and it involved music.

'LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he's silly and a goof just like me', she wrote. 'Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That's where our first date will be; at the studio while I gaze into your beautiful eyes as you write your verse.'

She better not be joking.