Eminem has celebrated 12 years of sobriety.

The 'Rap God' hitmaker reflected on the special milestone - which marks over a decade clean of drugs and alcohol - and shared a touching social media post to acknowledge his journey.

He posted a photo of his sobriety coin, which is stamped with the number 12 and framed by AA's legacies of ''recovery'', ''unity'' and ''service''.

Referencing his 2010 hit 'Not Afraid', he tweeted: ''Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid.''

The 46-year-old old rapper has been very open about his battle with addiction over the years and admitted it was his three children, Alaina, 25, Hailie, 23, and Whitney, 17, who made him ditch the bottle and pills once and for all because he wanted to see them grow up.

Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Mathers III - overdosed on methadone in December 2007 and ended up in hospital but it wasn't until a relapse a month later that he saw that he was going to end up dead if he didn't change his habits and face his demons.

He said: ''Had I got to the hospital about two hours later, I would have died. My organs were shutting down. My liver, kidneys, everything. They were going to have to put me on dialysis. They didn't think I was going to make it. My bottom was going to be death.

''Within a month I had relapsed ... and I was just walking around my house thinking every single day, I'm going to f**king die. I'm looking at my kids, and I need to be here for this.''

During the height of his addiction, Eminem saw his weight balloon to 230lbs and attributes the gain to trying to relieve stomach ache brought on by the discomfort caused by drugs such as Vicodin and Valium.

He said previously: ''In 2007, I overdosed on pills, and I went into the hospital. I was close to 230 pounds. I'm not sure how I got so big, but I have ideas.

''The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I'd been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomachache, I was constantly eating - and eating badly.''