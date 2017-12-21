Eminem is rumoured to be headlining next year’s Coachella Festival, alongside Beyonce and The Weeknd.

The annual festival, which is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California will take place over the weekends of April 13-15 and April 20-22 next year.

Is Eminem set to headline Coachella 2018, alongside Beyonce and The Weeknd?

Consequence of Sound report that Eminem, Beyonce and The Weeknd will be the 2018 headliners - with an official announcement expected in January.

If the rumours are true, it will mark the first time in the festival's 19-year history that a rock band will not be among the headlining acts.

Eminem has never been on the festival’s line-up before, having made his only appearance in 2012 as a surprise guest of Dr. Dre. The Weeknd has performed twice at the festival previously, in 2012 and 2015, and made a surprise appearance in 2017.

Beyonce has made unannounced appearances at the festival in both 2010 and 2014 and was set to headline in 2017 but pulled out due to her pregnancy - promising to come back the next year.

Fans have also been buzzing that Beyonce's set could include a Destiny’s Child reunion featuring Michelle Williams, LaToya Jackson, LaTavia Roberson and Kelly Rowland, thanks to some 'hints' they believe band members have dropped on social media.

But speaking to People earlier this week, Kelly denied the rumours saying, “I have no idea about any of that.

“I just asked a fan about that,” she continued. “They were like because it’s just cool. They used the L word and said legends. I mean, I gladly accept that very much but it’s nothing that we recently talked about.”