The definition of a freestyle rap is a (mostly) improvised performance, which means that Eminem's anti-Trump song 'The Storm' isn't quite as 'freestyle' as his fans liked to think. In an interview with Elton John, he admits he wrote the verses beforehand, but we still think it was an important moment.

When Eminem dropped his politically charged rap verse at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher, it stunned audiences for the intelligence behind the lyrics and the sheer direct anger towards the American government. He opened up about the song to Elton John in Interview Magazine.

'It's something that I'm definitely very passionate about', he said. 'If I'm not passionate about it, I can't write it. I can't fake it.'

When Elton asked him to clarify whether he wrote the track beforehand or delivered it 'off the cuff', the rapper was not ashamed to say he wrote it ahead of the BET Awards. 'The original idea was for me to go to the BET Awards and do it acapella onstage', he explained. 'I went home that same day and wrote it all, but then at the last minute, plans got switched around and we filmed it in Detroit.'

He confessed that the idea behind the track was to imitate Public Enemy's 1987 song 'You're Gonna Get Yours'. 'I don't know if anybody got that, but that's kind of the feel that we were going for', he added.

The only problem Eminem had with the song was actually remembering all the words he wrote. 'My main concern was trying to get the message out and also memorize all the words', he said. 'I have a hard time memorizing stuff. I'm always in the process of writing a new song, so trying to learn a new one takes a minute.'

As for why he opted for this kind of message in the first place, he feels strongly about the effect that President Donald Trump is having on the country. 'It was about having the right to stand up to oppression', he revealed. 'We have a president who does not care about everybody in our country; he is not the president for all of us, he is the president for some of us.'