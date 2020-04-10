Emily Ratajkowski styles her hair to ''stay sane''.

The 28-year-old model has urged people to practice ''self-care'' whilst staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and says that even the simple act of taking a shower and styling her hair can help her feel relaxed and at ease.

She said: ''A tip to staying sane is: showering and brushing your hair. Seriously, just do it. Maybe even put lotion on. You'll be amazed at how much little rituals of self-care can help lift your mood.''

And Emily also believes there are ''no rules'' during the current health crisis when it comes to routine, as she encouraged people not to ''pressure'' themselves to conform to a particular schedule.

She added: ''Something to remember is: No rules. If one night you can't fall asleep, fine. If one afternoon you can't seem to stay awake, fine. Listen to your body and stop pressuring yourself. Please.''

The 'Gone Girl' actress has been reading books during the new free time she has acquired thanks to the lockdown, including 'This Life' by Martin Hägglund, which she credited with giving her ''hope'' amid the health crisis.

Speaking about the title during an interview with Vogue, she said: ''Another concise (albeit dense) and philosophical book I'm enjoying making my way through right now is Martin Hägglund's This Life. Hägglund devotes a lot of his argument to the value of time and the power we have in what we chose to do with it. He also argues that the finite amount of time we have on earth is what makes life have purpose.

''In a moment when many of us have more time on our hands and fewer things that make us busy and easily distracted, this is a nice text to offer perspective and hope.''