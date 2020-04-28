Emily Ratajkowski is going through an ''emotional and mental battle'' during her coronavirus self-isolation.
The 28-year-old model is staying at home with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid the global pandemic, but has said staying ''busy'' without leaving the house has been a difficult balance to strike.
She said: ''For me, it's more of an emotional and mental battle of keeping my spirits up and staying busy. [I had] to put together a master schedule today; I was really overwhelmed by the amount of [Zoom] calls.''
And during her self-isolation, Emily is determined to get more involved in social justice by advocating for people who ''don't have advocates'' in the current crisis.
Speaking to Vogue's 'A Zoom of One's Own' video series, she added: ''I'm planning on doing a lot more in the social justice space because that's so important right now. But also, because Bernie [Sanders] dropped out, I also need some sort of hope ... and advocating for people who don't have advocates in these situations feels good.''
Meanwhile, Emily recently encouraged people to simply style their hair in order to ''stay sane'' amid the health crisis.
She said: ''A tip to staying sane is: showering and brushing your hair. Seriously, just do it. Maybe even put lotion on. You'll be amazed at how much little rituals of self-care can help lift your mood.''
And the 'Gone Girl' actress also believes there are ''no rules'' during the pandemic when it comes to routine, as she told people not to ''pressure'' themselves to conform to a particular schedule.
She added: ''Something to remember is: No rules. If one night you can't fall asleep, fine. If one afternoon you can't seem to stay awake, fine. Listen to your body and stop pressuring yourself. Please.''
